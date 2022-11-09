Arvind Kejriwal to announce 10 “guarantees” for MCD polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce 10 “guarantees” for the municipal polls on Thursday. This was confirmed by his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on Thursday.

Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a meeting with Kejriwal earlier in the day to discuss the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“There was a discussion on issues such as corruption in the MCD during the BJP’s tenure, issues of garbage mountains across the National Capital and stay animals on Delhi’s roads. The chief minister will announce 10 guarantees, ‘Kejriwal Ki Guarantees’, tomorrow, he said.

Asked about the party’s candidates for the polls, Sisodia said the process to choose them was underway in a professional manner.

The 250-ward MCD will go to poll on 4 December and the counting of votes will take place on 7 December.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in the MCD for three straight terms. The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.