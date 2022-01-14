Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 low-floor AC CNG buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 100 low-floor AC CNG buses on Friday. On the eve the CM stated “100 low-floor AC CNG buses have now been added to Delhi’s public transport fleet; new buses will run from Ghumanhera depot in outer Delhi to cater rural areas of Delhi. More CNG and Electric buses are also coming on a large scale soon. After the arrival of these 100 low floor AC CNG buses, the total number of buses in Delhi has increased to an all-time high of 6,900”.

Prior to this, Delhi saw 6,000 buses in the fleet of the Delhi Transport Department during the Commonwealth Games. Delhi Government is

committed to taking the bus transport system of Delhi and its frequency to the highest standards to aid public mobility. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that Delhi’s buses now stand out as an example of a safe, accessible and convenient transport system in the country.

6,900 buses running on the roads of Delhi today, the highest number ever achieved by the state transport department: We are dedicating 100 new AC low floor buses to the people of Delhi today. These buses will be put to use from today itself. A new bus depot has been developed in Ghumanhera.

The buses will be stationed there and serve rural routes majorly. Overall, there are about 6,900 buses running on the roads of

Delhi today. This is the highest number ever achieved by the state transport department. Prior to this, there used to be around 6,000 buses during the Commonwealth Games said Kejriwal.

He added, “In the coming days we’ll see an infusion of buses at a larger scale into the system. Electric buses are about to arrive, CNG buses are in the process, and DTC is getting its own fleet too. The whole process of procuring buses takes two to three years in total due to several legalities involved in it. There was a dearth of buses when we came to power and we initiated the process of procuring buses right back then itself. Ever since then we’ve been seeing buses being rolled in from time to time to strengthen the public transport system. The Delhi Government is committed towards taking the bus transport system of Delhi to the highest standards and will provide the best frequency on every single route.”