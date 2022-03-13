Alert Delhi cops save 20-yr-old from committing suicide

Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a 20-year-old man who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river, an official said on Sunday.

The man was identified as Monish Dixit, a 2nd year student of BA LLB from National Law University, Bengaluru. A resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar, he was presently staying at a hotel in the Paharganj area.

Sharing details, DCP Shweta Chauhan said that information was received on Saturday at Paharganj police station that a youth who was staying in the hotel had posted on Twitter that he is going to end his life.

Police swung into action and reached the said hotel and after checking it was learnt that Dixit just left the hotel 15 minutes ago without checking out.

“Search was conducted in the nearby area but all went in vain. We also tried to contact him over the phone but he was not receiving the call. Current location of his mobile phone was obtained from a network provider and then he was continuously tracked,” the DCP said.

Later, Dixit’s position was found on Signature Bridge in north Delhi following which the north district police was alerted. Two constables from there immediately reached the bridge and found that he was drowning in the river and screaming for help.

“The police staff jumped into the river and safely rescued him,” the DCP said, adding he was then admitted to Trauma Centre Civil Lines and now his condition is said to be stable.

On the reason of committing suicide, Dixit revealed that he had failed in a subject in his trimester exams and subsequently went into depression. He also said that he could not collect the courage to face his father and teachers.

In view of this depression and fear of loss of prestige, he decided to commit suicide and posted about it on Twitter, which was read by his family members and they made a PCR call regarding the same.

After a session of counselling, the man was handed over to his family, the official added.