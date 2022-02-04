AIIMS Delhi to start inpatient admission

Soon after the DDMA decision to start school and government offices with full force due to decreased Covid 19 cases, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Medical Superintendent ordered resumption of routine inpatient admissions including elective surgeries in general wards as well as private wards.

Ordering this through a written statement Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Delhi said through a statement “In view of the decreased need of hospitalization of COVID-19 positive patients and also considering the relaxation of curbs imposed earlier as announced by the Delhi government, it has been decided that routine inpatient admissions including elective surgeries in general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centres be resumed with

immediate effect on restricted basis as per availability of staff, inpatient beds & OT services.”