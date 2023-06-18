The platform of the new Aerocity Metro station on the Aerocity – Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor of Phase 4 will be the longest among all Phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres. The general length of underground Metro stations in Phase 4 is about 225 metres, an official statement said.

Its extensive length has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic since in the future this station will be a key triple interchange facility with connectivity among the Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor to Gurugram, Manesar and Alwar, added the statement. The station will come up at a depth of 23 metres to ensure seamless connectivity between Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor. This station will be a terminal station, which will provide direct connectivity from the NCR City of Faridabad along with South Delhi to West Delhi and especially, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the statement added.

The construction work for this station has started and is being done by the bottom-up method of construction.

There will be three entry/exit points at this station, one connecting the business hub of Aerocity & the other two entry/exit structures will connect the station with NH-8 and the nearby locality of Mahipalpur through a pedestrian subway, thereby improving access to the airport.

One of the key advantages of the Aerocity Station is its provision of interchange with the existing High-Speed Airport Express Line and Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS Corridor.

This seamless integration will enable passengers to effortlessly transfer between the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Corridor and the High-Speed Airport Express Line, providing them with enhanced connectivity options and convenience, the statement said.

The Tughlakabad -Aerocity Corridor, a significant addition to the city’s Metro network, aims to address the increasing transportation demands on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Chhattarpur Extension and Mahipal Pur area to cater for the growing population of the region.

It will serve as a lifeline for commuters, reducing travel time, and offering a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. The station will help the residents of South Delhi, Faridabad and Noida to travel and reach the Airport at a faster speed.