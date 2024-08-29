Accused flees with family after misbehaving with cop

An accused in cheating cases misbehaved with a cop who came to serve him a notice, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 27 when a Delhi Police constable visited the accused at his house to serve a notice under section 41.1 of the CRPC, said police.

It added that the accused is running on anticipatory bail and has not joined the investigation so far despite three notices being served to him earlier.

The accused, Gajraj Singh, manhandled the cop and illegally confined him by locking the door of his house meanwhile he along with his wife and son fled from the rear opening of the house.

An FIR based on the complaint from the constable was registered against him under sections of BNS.

The accused Gajraj is a notorious person having involvement in 11 cases of cheating and attacking public servants.

The accused is on the run from the police and efforts to nab him are being made, the police stated.