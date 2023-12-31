AAP talks about development as no other party: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Sunday that the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab in the last two years shows that if the party has a government in the entire state, it can work much faster.

The AAP national convenor, who presided over the party’s National Executive and 12th National Council meeting today, said the party has achieved unprecedented success in the last 12 years.

Party officials from across the country participated in both the meetings held through virtual medium.

Advertisement

Kejriwal claimed that his party achieved what other parties could not in 75 years. “The work we have done has never been done by any other party. We started talking about education, health, electricity, inflation and employment, which no other party had ever done. For the first time in the country people got a real alternative to these parties and people started liking the politics of work,” he contended.

“The work that has been done in Punjab within two years shows how fast the AAP can work if we have a government in the entire state. Today, more work has been done in many areas of Punjab than the work we did in Delhi in 8-9 years,” he said.