Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest elections in six states in 2022.

“In the next two years, AAP will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat,” the AAP national convener said while addressing party leaders and workers after a National Council meeting at Kapashera here.

He asserted that people supported the AAP because they had realised that both the BJP and the Congress had ruled for years but did nothing to change the lives of the common man.

“People outside Delhi are fed up with both the BJP and the Congress’ policy of divide and rule and have now started looking at the AAP as an alternative. People in other states too want free water and free electricity and they know that only AAP can deliver this. As party workers or leaders, you have to reach out to the people,” Kejriwal said.

“Earlier, the people used to say that AAP is a Delhi-centric party with no footprint outside the national capital. But, now people have changed their views towards AAP. We have worked hard and proved that the AAP has a vision for the country. In the last six years, our work in Delhi has been noticed by the people,” the Chief Minister added.

Kejriwal reiterated that Delhi’s health services had proved to be a success in handling the coronavirus pandemic.