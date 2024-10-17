AAP agreed to Mayor poll under BJP pressure: Singh

Leader of the Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Thursday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has agreed to conduct fresh elections for the post of Mayor after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue during house meetings, putting pressure on the ruling party.

Singh criticized the AAP, calling it “anti-Dalit” and alleged that the party kept postponing the mayoral election to prevent a Dalit councilor from becoming Mayor.

He stated that the issue regarding the mayoral polls had reached the National Scheduled Caste Commission, which had sought a response from the Corporation, compelling AAP to proceed with the election.

The BJP leader further claimed that the current Mayor, Dr Shelly Oberoi, is reluctant to relinquish her position, as the file for announcing the date of the mayoral election has been pending with her for the past seven days without her signature.

“Since the AAP came to power, it has openly violated the rules of the corporation, whether related to the permanent committee or the mayor’s election. The party has deliberately obstructed these elections and opposes the decentralization of power, but the BJP will not allow this to happen,” added Singh.