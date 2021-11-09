800 ghats set up for Chhat Puja in Delhi: Sisodia

Despite the threat of Covid-19 infection being very much there, the Delhi government has allowed over 800 ghats to come up all over the city for the celebration of Chhath Puja, mainly a festival of Poorvanchalis (people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar). However, the devout have been asked to maintain utmost precaution by strictly observing the coronavirus protocol.

Giving this information at a press conference on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government has decided to facilitate the celebration of Chhat Puja with full fervour, keeping in view the sentiments of the Poorvanchalis. Though Covid-19 single-day cases have come down considerably, there is still the threat of the virus infection spreading again.”

He continued, “Today, there are 800 ghats for Chhat Puja, though there used to be only 80-90 ghats till 2015, and these too were set up by BJP and Congress committees. The Poorvanchali people’s sentiments are being taken care of more seriously after the Aam Aadmi Party’s coming to power in Delhi.”

The Chhath Puja celebrations that began on Monday will continue till 11 November and 10 November, the third day of the Puja, will be the main day of the festival.

Sisodia claimed that no other state has provided as much facilities for Chhat Puja celebrations as has been done by the Delhi government.

He said the Delhi government had helped the people to set up these 800 ghats in accordance with the DDMA guidelines. The government has also made arrangements for mikes, drinking water, furniture, LED display, security and other such things required by the devout.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed Chhat Puja celebrations only at designated sites, and not on the Yamuna banks. Designated sites were to be decided by the government’s agencies.