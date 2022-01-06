80 shops in Chandni Chowk gutted by massive fire

At least 80 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday morning, a fire department official said.

According to the official, a call about the fire at the Lajpat Rai market was received at around 4.35 a.m.

“Initially, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and later six more were sent. Due to the narrow lanes of the area, fire officials had a harrowing time to reach the site,” informed the official.

The official informed that a short circuit might have caused the fire and damage to property is being ascertained.

A team of senior police personnel was also sent to the spot to assist the fire officials. The Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance was also called for the rescue operation.

“Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The fire was brought under control by 8 a.m.,” the fire official said.

The Delhi Police said that the total loss due to fire can go in crores, adding that statements of all shopowners were being recorded.

(With inputs from IANS)