Only 501 liquor shops opened in Delhi under new excise policy: Sisodia

Coming down heavily upon the BJP’s chakka jam the party held on Monday against new excise policy by Delhi government, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged, “The BJP has deep ties with the liquor mafia in Delhi. The BJP had made such a system that wherever there were no legal liquor shops, they used to operate illegal shops and run them through the mafia.”

“The new excise policy of the Kejriwal government stopped revenue theft of over Rs 3500 crores. Both BJP and the liquor mafia were immersed in this loot of Rs 3500 crores. The BJP is surely feeling pain because their theft has been plugged. The Kejriwal government is now using this recovered revenue for the public interest.”

He continued, “BJP has been completely jolted by the new excise policy. BJP leaders will not be able to fill their pockets illegally and are now crying loudly. “

Sisodia said no new liquor shop has been opened in Delhi after 2015 due to the policy of the Kejriwal government.

“The allotment of the shops which were running earlier was flawed. In several wards, there were 10 to 15 shops and in many wards, there were no shops at all.”

He added, “Earlier there were about 2000 illegal liquor shops. The Kejriwal government had taken a very strict stand regarding this. While taking action on illegal liquor in Delhi, about 7 lakh illicit liquor bottles were seized. Apart from this, 1,864 FIRs and 1,000 vehicles were confiscated. Despite facing such strictness, the BJP and the liquor mafia were not deterring the theft. Because of this, we converted all taxes into a license fee. Now the government will get that increased revenue through the license fee.”