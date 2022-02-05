5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake which was measured at 5.7 on the Richter scale, occurred on February 5th morning at 09:45:59 IST.

The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake’s epicentre was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region and its depth was 181 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region,” National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.