32 fresh Covid-19 cases identified in Delhi

The national capital on Saturday identified fresh 32 Covid-19-infected cases out of 54,249 tests conducted in different parts of the city.

The positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent, higher than the figure (0.05 percent) given for yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

There was no coronavirus-caused death in Delhi during the past 24 hours.

Thirtytwo recovered patients of the deadly virus were discharged by various hospitals.

There were 9,041 hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients, but only 139 beds were occupied.

The home isolation patients numbered 150 and the count of active cases was 325.

The health bulletin informed that 71,183 persons were jabbed in Delhi during the past 24 hours and 26,375 of them were given their first vaccine dose. As many as 82,18,908 residents of the city have so far got their both vaccine doses, the bulletin added.