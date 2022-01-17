Over 31 per cent fall in Covid -19 fresh cases in Delhi

The national capital on Monday recorded 12,527 fresh cases of Covid-19, reflecting a fall of 31.4 percent when compared to the number of such infected persons identified on Sunday —18,286. The tests conducted today also declined to 44,762 from 65,621 yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin released this evening.

The positivity rate stood at 27.99 percent whereas it was 27.87 percent the previous day.

The city lost 24 lives due to the coronavirus, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 25,387.

There were as many as 68,275 patients who were taking treatment under the home isolation system. The patients remaining hospitalised numbered 2,784.

The city’s hospitals had a total of 15,505 beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients, but 12,721 beds (82.04 percent) remained vacant.

Those admitted to ICUs were counted to be 833 and the patients on oxygen support in various hospitals were 909 in number. A total of 140 patients with the virus were fighting for their life with ventilator support.

The city administered vaccines to 23,577 persons during the past 24 hours and 14,723 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative figure for those vaccinated with their first dose was 1,65,03,703 and the cumulative number of people who have got both vaccine doses was 1,19,26,260 so far.