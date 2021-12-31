2 arrested in Delhi for robbing foreigner masquerading as cops

Two people, dressed in the uniform of Delhi Police, were arrested for robbing an Australian national of Rs 2,000, an official here said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vakil and Badrinath, who hail from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and Ujjain, respectively.

The incident occurred on December 29, when the Australian national, standing near the staircase of her house, was approached by two people disguised as policemen.

“The duo asked the foreign national to pay Rs 2,000 as challan for Covid violation as she was not wearing a mask,” the police said.

However, the Australian national denied to give money and the accused duo forcibly took the same from her and fled from the spot.

As the victim ran behind the duo shouting for help, four police who were patrolling the area heard her cries and nabbed the accused after a short chase.

On interrogation, both the accused revealed that they are addicted to drugs and alcohol. So, to in order to make quick money, and to fulfil their quest for drugs, they stepped into the world of crime.

The police have registered a case under sections 392, 17, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against both the accused. The stolen cash was also recovered from them.

The national capital is currently under a yellow alert in the wake of a spike in the number of Covid cases and the fear of the Omicron variant spreading.

Since the imposition of the new curbs, the Delhi Police has been strictly following the DDMA guidelines which also includes a challan of Rs 2,000 per person for not wearing a mask.