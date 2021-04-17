Reeling under a staggering, unprecedented coronavirus surge, Delhi today recorded the highest-ever single-day tally of 19,486 fresh infections and 141 Covid-linked deaths — its highest single-day fatality count till date — according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

This was the fifth record daily rise in cases in the national capital in the last six days. The city’s positivity rate dipped marginally to 19.69 per cent from yesterday’s 20.22 per cent, the highest so far, the health bulletin said.

Delhi’s cumulative Covid tally jumped to 8,03,623 while its coronavirus toll soared to 11,793, the bulletin stated. A total of 98,957 tests, including 64,939 RT-PCR tests and 34,018 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day to identify these new cases, the bulletin said.

So far, over 7.3 lakh Covid patients have recovered in Delhi, it said. The number of active cases in Delhi shot up to 61,005 from yesterday’s 54,309, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation rose to 29,705 from yesterday’s 26,974 while the containment zones increased to 9,929 from 8,661, it added.

Delhi had yesterday recorded 16,699 Covid cases and 112 fatalities. It had registered 17,282 new infections and 104 deaths on Wednesday and 13,468 Covid cases and 81 deaths on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was today appointed the nodal minister for Covid management in the national capital, according to an order. Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders, it said.

As the number of Covid cases and the positivity rate continue to soar in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced a curfew in the city this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the deadly infection.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today directed officials to set up helplines that inform availability of beds besides help desk in every hospital to assist patients and attendants, an official said. Baijal, who reviewed the enforcement of Covid protocols, said that concerted and coordinated efforts are required from all agencies and stakeholders to contain the surge of coronavirus in the national capital.

CM Kejriwal also held a meeting to review the Covid situation and its management. He had yesterday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi.

He also directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to Covid beds on its application.

(With input from PTI)