Delhi today recorded 1,544 fresh positive cases of Covid19 ~ its highest single-day Covid tally in August ~ which pushed the cumulative total of such patients in the city to 1,64,071, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The city had reported 1,450 and 1,412 Covid-19 cases on 23 August and 22 August respectively. There were 1,398 novel coronavirus infection (Covid-19) cases on 19 August and 1,374 cases on 18 August.

These figures indicate an upward spiral of the Covid curve again in the national capital.This month’s lowest number of such patients, 652, was reported on 16 August.

The samples tested today numbered 19,841, the health bulletin said.

The number of new patients who recovered and got discharged from different hospitals in the city during the past 24 hours was 1,155 and with this, the cumulative total of such recoveries rose to 1,47,743. Delhi’s Covid recovery rate was 90.04 per cent now.

The bulletin put the current tally of active coronavirus cases in the national

capital at 11,998. Delhi reported 5,949 patients to be under home isolation.

Seventeen deaths due to coronavirus were taken into account today and with this, the city’s Covid toll rose to 4,330.

According to the health bulletin, the number of containment zones in the city

stood at 654.

The number of hospitalised patients was 4,505. Of the 14,129 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients, 10,512 beds were vacant in different hospitals.

The number of vacant beds in the dedicated Covid care centres was 5,989 and 3,493 beds in these centres were occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who came to Delhi through the Vande Bharat Mission and by “bubble flights”.

The number of vacant beds in the dedicated Covid health centres was 367, the bulletin added.