Over 10 vehicles gutted in fire in Delhi Police warehouse

A major fire broke out in a Delhi Police warehouse on Sunday, gutting over 10 vehicles kept there, an official said.

According to a fire department official, a call regarding the fire incident was received at 12.42 p.m. following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Gaurav Sharma, said that the incident was reported from a centralised pit that is used for keeping accident-struck vehicles and chassis of south west district in the Sagarpur police station area.

A Head Constable, who was deployed there, noticed in bushes on the rear part of the land and immediately informed the control room, he said.

He further said that there were almost 300-400 four-wheeler case properties of accident cases and out of them, around 10 to 12 car chassis caught fire. Some two-wheelers were also damaged.

“Exact number of damaged vehicles will be tallied from the list and records of concerned police stations. Cause of the fire is being ascertained by the forensic team. We have registered a case at Sagarpur police station and investigation is being carried out accordingly,” the DCP said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he added.