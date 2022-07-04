1 dead, 4 injured as Gramin Sewa cab overturns in Delhi

One person was killed while four others sustained injuries after a Gramin Sewa cab met with an accident in south Delhi on Sunday, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod (45), a resident of Delhi, was working as a mason.

Additional DCP (south), Pawan Kumar said the incident took place around 6.30 p.m. when a Gramin Sewa Cab plying on the route from Indira Kalyan Vihar to Devli village with 8 to 10 passengers in it turned over at Hamdard Chowk on MB Road in the Sangam Vihar police station area.

“Five persons sustained injuries after which they were rushed to Majeedia hospital, MB Road, where one of the injured was declared brought dead,” the official added.

Preliminary enquiry has so far revealed that the driver of the cab was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The other four injured were identified as Deepak (25), Dinesh (32), Radhika (28) and Gyan Chand (38), all residents of Delhi.