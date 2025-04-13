Delhi will soon become health tourism hub: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday asserted that Delhi would soon become a health tourism hub as her government is committed to providing affordable healthcare facilities with schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Speaking at the 70th foundation day of Ganga Ram Hospital, Gupta said, “Our government has allocated a budget of Rs 12,893 crore to improve health services, of which an amount of Rs 2,144 crore has been allocated for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.”

Advertisement

The government is planning to build 24 new hospitals in the national capital and add 16,000 new beds, she added.

Advertisement

Additionally, 400 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be established to provide every citizen in Delhi with world-class health services, the CM said.

Addressing the doctors and health workers present at the ceremony, Gupta said, “Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a mere structure of bricks and mortar but a living embodiment of service, dedication, and excellence in healthcare. This ideology, which started in Lahore in 1921, took a new flight in Delhi in 1954, and today this institution has received respect not only at the national but also international level.”

Commending the hospital’s role during the COVID-19 crisis, she called it unfortunate that the previous government failed to prioritize the health sector. “During the pandemic, many lost their lives due to lack of timely treatment. While the previous government remained inactive, doctors at this hospital stood as a beacon of hope and served the people with unmatched dedication.”

“Healthy Delhi is the foundation of a self-reliant India, and they are working in this direction. The institutions that treat healthcare as a mission, not just a service, are crucial. The government is committed to providing all possible support to such institutions at the level of policy, resources, and structure,” she assured.

Emphasizing the need to promote health tourism in Delhi, she said, “We aim to make Delhi a global destination for medical treatment. Promoting health tourism will not only enhance medical services but will also strengthen the economic ecosystem. The Delhi government is continuously working to reform and expand the healthcare sector.”

The CM said that her government is not limited to only paper plans but understand the ground reality and work to bring solutions on the ground.