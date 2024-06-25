Delhi water crisis: Atishi hospitalized after her sugar level drops; ends fast

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said Delhi Minister Atishi had to end her indefinite hunger strike over Delhi’s water crisis after her health deteriorated and she was hospitalized.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Atishi’s health took a hit after fasting for nearly five days, and her blood sugar level dropped to as low as 36 mg/dL, following which she had to be admitted to the hospital at around 3.45 am.

He said that the minister put her life at stake for the people of Delhi, demanding their rightful share of water.

Advertisement

Atishi was admitted to the ICU of LNJP Hospital, and in view of all these circumstances, the fast is being called off, however the struggle does not end here and the party will continue to raise the voice through other means of protest and will also take this up in Parliament to provide water to Delhi, Singh added.

The RS MP further said that all opposition parties will raise their voice in Parliament to get Delhi its rightful share of water.

Her sugar level initially reached 43, and then dropped to 36, after which the doctor told her that her life could be at risk, as the situation was very serious, and she will have to be hospitalised.

Singh further prayed to God that the minister may get well soon, and added saying that he will write to the PM and also raise the issue in the parliament.

Singh further stated that on Tuesday the party will write a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting him to ensure that the people of Delhi get the water they are entitled to.

He also informed that a representative delegation has also met Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, and was requested to talk to Haryana CM to get the issue resolved.

“Considering all these developments, now this ‘Jal Satyagraha’ is being given a break. But all the opposition parties together will raise the problem of water inside the Parliament. The weather is also fine, it has also rained so I hope that the situation will get better now. Now the water level will also rise slowly and the situation will improve, I hope,” Singh added.

The party informed that as per LNJP’s doctor, when she was brought to the hospital, her blood sugar level had reached 36, which is very worrying, and apart from that, there were increased ketones in the urine.

At present, after she was admitted in the ICU her health is fine and a team of doctors is taking care of her situation.

Her medical tests have been done, and the reports are yet to come, the doctor had said.

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP government of Haryana, Singh alleged that it has been continuously giving 100 MGD less water for the last 3 weeks, due to which Delhi’s residents are facing water shortage.

He further said that despite an increase in the city’s population by three times during the past 30 years, Delhi is getting water as per agreement made in 1994.

The AAP leader added that the people of Delhi elected all seven MPs of the BJP in Lok Sabha elections, yet the party’s government in Haryana stopped water for Delhi, he alleged.