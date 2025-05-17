Delhi village to host world-class cow shelter and Om-shaped school, says Minister Verma

In a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of rural Delhi, Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced plans to develop a world-class cow shelter in Ghumanhera village, located in South West Delhi.

The facility, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 47 crore, will house up to 5,000 cows, making it one of the largest and most advanced shelters of its kind in the National Capital Territory.

Addressing a large gathering of villagers, Gau Sewaks, and community representatives, Minister Verma emphasized that the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding Indian traditions while delivering sustainable, modern infrastructure to rural communities.

“This cow shelter will not only provide a safe haven for thousands of cows but will also serve as an innovation hub for organic farming, Gau-based industries, and rural entrepreneurship,” Verma said. “We are working to ensure that development remains deeply rooted in our cultural identity.”

The project will be spread across 20 acres in Ghumanhera and will feature cutting-edge infrastructure, including automated fodder distribution systems, solar power integration, rainwater harvesting mechanisms, and on-site veterinary care — all designed to maintain a clean, secure, and healthy environment for the cattle.

The shelter is envisioned as a model of cow protection and welfare, with a strong focus on sustainability, hygiene, and efficient management. Special emphasis will be placed on the use of cow by-products to generate rural livelihoods. Facilities will include units for producing organic manure and Panchgavya-based products to support eco-friendly farming and promote traditional Indian agricultural practices.

Highlighting the project’s green credentials, Verma noted that the use of solar energy and rainwater harvesting systems would significantly reduce the shelter’s environmental footprint, making it a model for green infrastructure.

In addition to the cow shelter, the Minister also performed the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for a unique school building that will be constructed in the shape of the sacred symbol ‘Om’ — a design steeped in Indian spirituality and symbolism.

The upcoming school will offer modern academic education imbued with traditional Indian values, aiming to nurture students who are confident in their heritage while being prepared for the future. The Om-shaped architecture is expected to become a visual landmark, representing knowledge, consciousness, and harmony.

“Education is not just about textbooks. It’s about building character, values, and identity,” Verma said. “This school will be a space where students learn with pride in their roots while preparing to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Local residents responded enthusiastically to both announcements, expressing joy and pride that Ghumanhera was chosen for these landmark projects. Community members believe that these initiatives will not only address local needs but also elevate the village’s cultural and developmental stature.