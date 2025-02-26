Delhi: Upadhyay expresses concern over poor condition of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s statue in his constituency

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay on Wednesday paid a visit to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in the constituency. He criticized former legislator from the area AAP leader Somnath Bharti for the poor condition of the statue of the great revolutionary.

According to Upadhyay, the statue in the park has been lying broken for the past three years and alleged that Bharti, who has been the MLA from the area for the last ten years, showed no concern for the same.

The BJP leader accused the AAP of allegedly engaging in showmanship, and alleged that had they cared even a little for the great freedom fighter’s honour, the condition of this park would have been very different.

The BJP MLA immediately directed the concerned authorities to repair the statue at the earliest, and emphasized that Bhagat Singh is highly revered and respected, and while others may engage in politics, his party believes in action and work.

This comes at a time when political atmosphere in the national capital is charged up over the issue of portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh aand Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The AAP has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disrespecting these icons by allegedly removing their pictures from the Chief Minister’s office after coming to power.

However, the BJP has dismissed these allegations, asserting that the opposition is merely using the names of revered leaders to divert attention from corruption charges against them.