Delhi Transport Minister orders strict action against dealers delaying vehicle RCs

Taking cognizance of complaints from private vehicle buyers regarding delays in vehicle registration certificates (RCs) at the time of purchase, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot asked the concerned officials to take strict action against non-compliant dealers including suspension of Trade Licence.

The vehicle registration certificates are supposed to be issued on the day of purchase.

The minister issued a direction after he convened a meeting with senior officials of the Transport Department over the matter. “It is unacceptable that vehicle buyers are facing delays in receiving their registration certificates at the time of delivery of their purchased vehicle. The Delhi government has made provisions for same-day issuance of RCs, and any deviation from this must be addressed promptly. We will take strict action against any dealer found not adhering to this mandate. Ensuring timely issuance of RCs is essential for the convenience of vehicle buyers and the efficiency of our transport system,” Gahlot said.

The Delhi government initiated the printing of RCs through self-registration by dealers in March 2021, with the first RC issued on 17th March 2021. This initiative was expanded across Delhi, and by September 2021, all self-registration dealers in the city were empowered to print RCs. The hand-to-hand RC or RC printing facility at dealer points was launched by the Arvind Kejriwal Government to eliminate long wait times and the need for buyers to visit RTOs, ensuring hassle-free vehicle registration.

Self-registration facilities were provided to dealers in Delhi to issue RC for non-transport (private) vehicles at the time of vehicle delivery.

Delhi has 263 dealers authorised to print RCs at their dealer points. Delhi registers approximately six lakh new vehicles annually. The facility of hand-to-hand RC or RC printing at dealer points was launched with the vision of eliminating long wait times and the need for buyers to visit RTOs, thereby providing hassle-free vehicle registration.