Delhi to launch digital portal for monitoring action on CAG reports

Recognizing the importance of timely submission of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday convened a high-level meeting to review the implementation of thNe Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS).

A dedicated web portal is currently under development and is scheduled to launch on 23 June 2025. This initiative is part of a digitization drive led by the Speaker, with the entire development process overseen by the Department of Finance.

Advertisement

The system is being modeled after a similar platform used by the central government, which is being customized and tested for Delhi’s specific needs. Staff training will be conducted before the final rollout.

Advertisement

The APMS will enable real-time monitoring of ATN submissions by various Delhi government departments on C&AG audit findings. The goal is to improve accountability, enhance transparency, and ensure timely responses to audit recommendations.

Once operational, the portal will allow online submission and vetting of ATNs, which will be reviewed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Government Assurances.

“There is a pressing need to improve inter-departmental coordination and ensure the timely submission of ATNs so that the C&AG’s recommendations are properly addressed,” Speaker Gupta said.

The meeting was attended by Ajay Mahawar, Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), along with other senior officials including Roli Shukla Malge, Accountant General (Audit); Ashish Chand Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance); SB Deepak, Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare; Sunny Kumar Singh, Commissioner (Excise), Department of Excise, Entertainment & Luxury Tax; Danish Ashraf, Special Secretary, Health & Family Welfare; Vijender Kumar, Joint Secretary, Health & Family Welfare; and SS Parihar, Special Secretary, Department of Finance.