Delhi to launch 100 interstate electric buses to boost green connectivity

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi continues to move toward a greener and more connected future.

Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday chaired a high-level meeting of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board to review key initiatives aimed at transforming public transport in the national capital.

During the meeting, the Board informed the Minister of its plan to roll out 100 Type-3 zero-emission electric interstate buses under DTC. The initiative aims to strengthen Delhi’s connectivity with neighbouring states and major pilgrimage centres.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Singh said, “These electric interstate buses mark a significant step in our sustainable mobility agenda. They will not only enhance access to nearby states and pilgrimage hubs but also help reduce pollution levels in Delhi.”

He added that the initiative would also support DTC’s financial sustainability by generating advertising revenue.

The Minister noted that the new electric buses would operate across 17 designated routes, including several that connect to important religious and pilgrimage destinations.

As part of the “Viksit Sankalp Patra” vision and aligned with the broader goals of Green Delhi–Clean Delhi, the e-buses will be operated by existing DTC drivers, ensuring workforce continuity and optimal resource utilization.

The Board also presented a plan to boost DTC’s non-fare revenue through advertisements on buses. The corporation expects to earn ₹5 crore annually from this initiative and is working to bring more buses under advertising coverage to significantly increase this revenue.

The Minister concluded that the decisions taken during the meeting reaffirm the Delhi government’s commitment to providing eco-friendly, affordable, and expansive public transport, while also enhancing the financial health of its key institutions.