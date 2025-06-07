Delhi to host Yoga events at 11 venues on International Yoga Day

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday announced that the Delhi government will organize yoga events at 11 locations across the national capital to mark the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21.

He further announced that the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” campaign will be launched as a mass movement, aligning with the Government of India’s target of planting 10 crore saplings. The Delhi government aims to contribute by planting 3.7 lakh saplings during 2025–26.

Speaking at a review meeting to assess preparations for the event, Sood stated that, for the first time, the Delhi government, in collaboration with the Government of India, will officially host International Yoga Day celebrations in the capital.

To commemorate the 11th edition of International Yoga Day, events will be held at 11 key stadiums and sports complexes across Delhi, including Thyagaraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Jhilmil Colony, Bawana, Prahladpur, Bharat Nagar, Yamuna Bank, Najafgarh Stadium, Dwarka Sector-6, and Ashok Nagar Hockey Stadium, among others. A minister will be designated to oversee the activities at each venue.

Sood highlighted that the primary objective of the initiative is to promote physical and mental well-being, while encouraging the practice of yoga among students, teachers, and the broader community.

Nearly 20,000 participants are expected to take part, including students and teachers from Delhi government schools, yoga instructors, NSS and NCC cadets, and civil defence volunteers, he added.

Chhatrasal Stadium has been selected as the main venue, where around 10,000 participants will engage in yoga practice, supported by 5,000 volunteers from the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan. The remaining 10 venues will host approximately 1,000 participants each.

To ensure safety and smooth conduct, Delhi Police will manage security and traffic arrangements. Major venues will be equipped with CCTV surveillance, traffic signages, colour-coded parking passes (Red, Green, Yellow), and special provisions for emergency services, Sood elaborated.

Speaking about the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” campaign, Sood described it as a unique initiative that blends environmental protection with the spirit of honoring motherhood.

The first phase of the campaign was launched on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Peepal sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

The Minister appealed to all teachers, students, principals, citizens, and government employees to plant a tree in their mother’s name, upload a selfie with it, and encouraged government departments to actively contribute to the campaign’s success.

“This flagship initiative by both the Government of India and the Delhi Government will run through June, July, and August,” he said, adding, “Our shared goal is a greener Delhi — a clean, green, and environmentally conscious capital.”