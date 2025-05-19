Delhi to host 36 programs under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan across 87 villages: Mishra

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday issued several directives to government officials to improve farmer outreach, enhance awareness about Kharif crop management, and boost agricultural productivity.

The Union government is taking consistent and decisive steps toward the growth of the agricultural sector, aiming to make it self-reliant and modern.

In line with this commitment, a significant virtual meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, which was also attended by Delhi’s Development Minister Kapil Mishra.

The meeting aimed to review preparations and ensure coordination for the upcoming Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign to be conducted from May 29 to June 12.

The goal is to deliver modern agricultural techniques, scientific knowledge, and welfare schemes of both Central and State governments to farmers across the country.

In Delhi, the campaign will cover 87 villages and include 36 programs. Minister Mishra expressed full support for the initiative, stating, “Special emphasis will be placed on the implementation of Central and Delhi government schemes in the national capital to enhance the production and productivity of Kharif crops, ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.”

He added that the programs will also promote natural farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming, with a focus on improving soil fertility and health.

The campaign is considered a crucial step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Lab to Land’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’

Nationwide, the initiative will be implemented in more than 65,000 villages across 723 districts, engaging directly with over 1.30 crore farmers.

Scientists from ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, State Agriculture Departments, agricultural universities, and innovation-focused institutions will form a unified team to work toward the goal of advancing agriculture and ensuring farmer prosperity.

Reiterating the spirit of “One Nation, One Agriculture, One Team,” Union Minister Chauhan said during the meeting, “This program is not a mere formality; it is a grand endeavor to bring prosperity to the lives of farmers. The campaign embodies the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas,’ aiming to transform the agricultural landscape and the destiny of farmers.”

“It will work miracles in agriculture, changing both the fortunes of farmers and the face of the sector. I urge everyone to join this revolutionary campaign and contribute to building a developed agricultural sector for a Viksit Bharat,” the Union Minister added.