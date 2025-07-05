Delhi to experience cloudy skies, high humidity over weekend, light rain on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall over the weekend in Delhi, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 31.7°C and 27.5°C, respectively. The skies are expected to remain overcast throughout the weekend, accompanied by light to moderate showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

Air quality in the national capital was in the “satisfactory” category on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 89, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The monsoon reached northern India in the last week of June this year, earlier than its usual arrival around July 8.

In the past two weeks, heavy rainfall has been recorded across northern states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Isolated showers were also reported in Kashmir, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and the northeastern states over the past few days, according to the IMD.

Although no major weather alerts have been issued for Delhi in the coming week, a yellow alert remains in effect for Saturday.

Light rainfall and cooler-than-usual daytime temperatures are likely to continue, with no heatwave conditions expected.