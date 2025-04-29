Delhi to become model state for holistic healthcare with National Ayush Mission rollout: Health Minister

The Delhi Government is revolutionizing the city’s healthcare landscape by prioritizing the Ayush sector (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) and is committed to positioning the national capital as a model state for Ayush. The aim is to ensure that every citizen has access to holistic, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services.

During a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials from the Directorate of Ayush and institutions of Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy on Tuesday, Delhi’s Health Minister, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, outlined a transformative vision for the sector.

“Delhi will become an ideal model state for Ayush, offering holistic healing and effective treatment for lifestyle disorders, benefiting all citizens,” said Dr Singh.

The minister emphasized that Ayush systems offer powerful solutions to modern health challenges, particularly in tackling the rising incidence of stress and depression.

According to Dr Singh, the Delhi Government is set to implement the National Ayush Mission to streamline and enhance the delivery of Ayush services. This initiative will ensure the benefits of Ayush are delivered to Delhi’s citizens in a focused and impactful manner.

He noted that integrating traditional healthcare systems into the broader healthcare framework would promote preventive care and holistic healing for residents across the capital.

Dr Singh also announced plans to launch an Integrated Stress Management Program that combines the strengths of Yoga, Unani, and Homoeopathy to address the growing prevalence of stress-related disorders.

The Delhi Government also plans to establish a state-of-the-art Ayush Wellness Centre in the city. The center will offer comprehensive treatments, preventive care, and wellness services, bringing holistic healing closer to the people and ensuring every citizen benefits from traditional Indian systems of medicine and healthcare.

Dr Singh issued strict directives to address infrastructure deficiencies in colleges under the Ayush Department, particularly student hostels. He said immediate steps will be taken to repair and modernize these facilities, ensuring a conducive living and learning environment for students pursuing Ayush education.

The minister also urged hospital staff to maintain a sympathetic and cordial approach in their interactions with patients and to uphold high hygiene standards across Ayush hospitals.

Additionally, the government will deploy a medical awareness van for public outreach programs targeting slum clusters and JJ Colonies, thereby expanding access to holistic healthcare. These mobile units will deliver Ayush services directly to the doorsteps of underserved communities.