Delhi swelters at 45 degrees Celsius, red alert for Thursday amid unrelenting heatwave

Delhi remained on alert on Wednesday as the national capital grappled with an intense heatwave, with maximum temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius in several areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moreover, the weather office has issued a ‘red alert’ for Thursday and a yellow alert for Friday with no immediate respite forecasted from the scratching heat.

A red alert implies a “take action” warning, urging residents to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated and limit outdoor activity. It warns of a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages and advises extreme care for vulnerable people.

According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR,” with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.

The weather department mentioned that the city’s primary station, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, 3.4 points above the normal while the highest was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar station.

Other stations in the city also noted readings nearing the above mentioned with Palam 44.5, Ridge 43.6, and Lodi Road 43.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.

According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature reaches or exceeds 45°C. Alternatively, if the maximum is at least 40°C and 4.5°C above the normal, it is also classified as a heatwave. These conditions must be sustained for two consecutive days across at least two stations within a meteorological subdivision.

The city also reported poor air quality, with an AQI of 245 at 4 pm. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for June 12 and 13 with dust-raising winds gusting up to 60 kmph during thunderstorms.

Authorities have urged citizens to take precautionary measures, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.