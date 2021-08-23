Delhi steps up fight against pollution with inauguration of novel Smog Tower: Arvind Kejriwal

A new milestone was met by the Delhi Government in its fight against pollution on Monday as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a massive smog tower in the heart of Delhi.

Powered by 40 huge fans and 5000 filters, the tower is India’s first Smog Tower and will tremendously contribute in cleaning air at public spaces. Arvind Kejriwal informed that the tower has been built with American Technology and experts will closely study the performance of the tower so that similar towers can be built in Delhi.

He stressed upon the fact that Delhi Government’s efforts have made PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels consistently go down in Delhi. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi Government is committed in its fight against pollution and the Smog Tower will be of great benefit in this fight.

The tower has been established at Baba Kharak Singh Marg near Connaught Place and is estimated to clean 1000 cubic metres of air per second. This Smog Tower is estimated to be a huge relief for the area which sees high traffic throughout the day.

Kejriwal said, “A massive development is taking place in Delhi Government’s fight against corruption with the inauguration of this Smog Tower. Supported by technology never seen before in India, this Smog Tower is the first of its kind in the country. The technology for this ambitious project was brought from America. The tower is 24 metre high and will take in air from a radius of 1 kilometre, which it will clean and then give back fresh, clean air to the area. The tower has a capacity of cleaning 1000 cubic metres of air per second. It is estimated that the area will see a rapid change in the quality of air because of the establishment of this tower.”

Main Features of the Smog Tower

Main features of this innovative outdoor air cleaning system (Smog Tower) are that it is based on downdraft air flow model in which 40 huge fans shall induct air from the top of a special type of canopy structure at the height of about 24 meters and release clean air of the tune of 1000 metre cube per second filtered through novel geometry filters of 2 layers. The area of influence is expected to be about 1 km radius around the tower. The 24 metre high tower is powered by 40 fans and 5000 filters.