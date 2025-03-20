Delhi Speaker writes to CS over protocols followed by officials while dealing with MLAs

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, highlighting concerns over government officials not adhering to established protocols while dealing with elected representatives, sources said on Thursday.

In his letter, Speaker Gupta has pointed out multiple instances where Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have faced alleged non-responsiveness from government officials, including instances where official communications, phone calls, and messages from the legislators have gone unacknowledged by concerned officers.

Advertisement

Calling this a serious issue, Gupta emphasized the need for strict compliance with government instructions issued by the General Administration Department, GNCTD, and the Department of Personnel & Training, Government of India.

Advertisement

To address this matter, the speakers urged the CS to ensure that all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other concerned officials are sensitized about these protocols, and also stressed that the dignity of elected representatives must be upheld and that bureaucratic accountability is key to effective governance.

The Speaker has also requested the CS to take immediate corrective action, and to inform him at the earliest about the measures taken in this regard.

He reaffirmed that ensuring respectful, timely, and transparent communication between government departments and MLAs is essential for a functioning democracy.

The Speaker’s office will continue to monitor developments on this issue and ensure that the necessary steps are taken to uphold the democratic principles of responsiveness and accountability.