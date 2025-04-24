Delhi Speaker visits Town Hall record room, emphasizes digitization of legislative archives

To preserve and share the legislative archives for generations to come, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta advocated emphasizes digitization of legislative archives stored in record room of the iconic Town Hall of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The speaker, on Thursday, visited the record room, a treasure trove of historical documents of national significance. His visit marked a pivotal moment in safeguarding India’s democratic and legislative legacy, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also advocating the protection and digitization of legislative heritage.

Notably, there are several initiatives underway at the Delhi assembly under the guidance of speaker Vijender Gupta aimed at preserving the historic documents of the assembly for future generations by transforming the complex into a heritage site and coming up with a museum and library at the complex which people can access.

The Town Hall record room contains official proceedings, budgets, and administrative documents dating back to 1880—including rare archival material related to Municipalities.

During his visit, Gupta personally reviewed these records and expressed deep appreciation for their careful preservation. He underscored their critical role in recording the evolution of India’s governance and civic institutions.

According to Gupta, this initiative resonates strongly with the vision of LS speaker Om Birla, who has persistently advocated for the protection and digitization of India’s legislative heritage.

The Delhi assembly speaker was accompanied by Sanjeev Singh, Head of the Heritage Cell of the MCD, along with other senior officials, during his visit to Town Hall. The delegation engaged in detailed discussions on the value of the preserved documents and explored strategies for their long-term protection.

Speaker Gupta emphasized the importance of collaboration between local civic bodies, heritage departments, and archival institutions.

As part of this broader vision, the Parliament of India Secretariat has pledged support for the digitization of these documents.