Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta leads in issuing Ayushman cards in Rohini

In an ongoing effort to enhance public healthcare services, especially for senior citizens, Delhi Assembly Speaker and MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta on Wednesday paid a visit to the Ayushman Bharat scheme camp organized in the area and distributed the scheme’s cards among the beneficiaries.

The camp was organized in Sectors 9 and 13 of Rohini’s to raise awareness about the Ayushman Card, its benefits, application process, and usage—with a special focus on facilitating healthcare access for senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta informed that such camps would now be held on a daily basis to ensure the continuous and unhindered issuance of the scheme’s cards. He said there has been no cap on the number of cards to be issued.

He further said that similar camps would be set up across the entire Rohini assembly constituency to maximize outreach and coverage.

Gupta highlighted the convenience of applying for the Ayushman Card online via the official Ayushman Bharat app. He said once it is issued to a beneficiary, the card is activated immediately, allowing senior citizens – particularly those above 70 years of age – to avail of treatment in private hospitals as well, under the scheme.

A large number of people gathered on the occasion, while many senior citizens successfully applied and received their Ayushman Cards on the spot.

Gupta said that the initiative represents a meaningful step toward inclusive healthcare and underscores the commitment to the well-being of the elderly population in the region.