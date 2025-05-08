Delhi Speaker honours ‘sisters’ at GTB event organised to mark International Nurses Day

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta honoured healthcare workers, including nurses and doctors, for their dedication and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the selfless and tireless contributions of the nursing staff and the doctors during the celebration of International Nurses Day on Thursday at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. “Nursing staff embody sacrifice, compassion, and dedication – the qualities we should all aspire to adopt in our lives,” said Gupta.

He noted that patients affectionately refer to nurses as ‘Sister’ due to their nurturing nature and caring qualities, which are typically associated with family members.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the nurses during the testing times of the pandemic, Gupta said, “We cannot forget the dark days of COVID-19. During those trying times, nursing staff displayed extraordinary courage and compassion, saving countless lives through their tireless efforts. Some even laid down their lives in service.”

The Nurses Association of the GTB Hospital organized the event to commemorate the International Nurses Day 2025 which was attended by Gupta as Chief Guest joined by Jitender Mahajan, MLA Rohtas Nagar, and Dr Vinod Kumar, Medical Director, GTB Hospital.