An absconding accused in the head-constable Rattan Lal murder case during the North-East Delhi Riots has been arrested by a team of Crime Branch of Delhi Police from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Wasim, a resident of Chand Bagh, Delhi, who was wanted in the murder case of North-East Riots. In the incident, the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar and 50 other policemen were also injured.

Special Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav claimed that during the protests against Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) going on at main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, North-East, Delhi, the protestors turned violent to grab the attention of the world media in the wake of the visit of US President Donald Trump.

During tension in the Chang Bagh area, the protesters attacked the police team and pelted stones resulting in the death of Head-Constable Ratanlal and over 50 police personnel including DCP Shahdara and ACP Gokalpuri.

A case was registered on February 25th, 2020 at Dayalpur police station and investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

During the investigation, 22 accused persons were identified and arrested, while five accused persons declared Proclaimed Offenders, as they were found absconded.

Meanwhile, the team of crime branch on a secret input raided Aligarh District of UP and arrested accused Wasim.

He admitted during interrogation that on the day of incident, he along with his associates, targeted police personnel with crude bombs during the riots. Later, to avoid the arrest, he destroyed his mobile phone and absconded. He shifted to Aligarh and started to work in a small lock making factory there.