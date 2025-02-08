Delhi rejected AAP, reposed faith in BJP for development: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that the people of Delhi have completely rejected the “corrupt and incompetent” rule of the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal while reposing faith in the BJP by giving it a decisive mandate.

He stated that after nearly 27 years, the people of Delhi have given the BJP an unprecedented mandate in the Delhi assembly elections, providing an opportunity to build a developed Delhi. “We extend our gratitude to people from all sections of society in Delhi,” he added.

The BJP leader emphasised that the election victory is a reflection on the people’s trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, and above all, the relentless efforts of the party workers.

He also thanked party leaders like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers, state CMs, including Yogi Adityanath and others, for their intensive campaign that created a favorable political environment for BJP’s victory.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Sachdeva said he repeatedly claimed to be honest, asserting that the people of Delhi would take revenge on the BJP by voting in response to his imprisonment. However, the results show that the people have handed Kejriwal a massive and all-around defeat.