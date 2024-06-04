Delhi reels under sultry weather

The national capital continued to reel under sultry weather conditions on Tuesday, while the temperature witnessed a slight improvement towards evening with the city receiving traces of rain.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday was recorded at 43.8 degrees C, which was 3.8 notches above the season’s average.

There was a partly cloudy sky in the city and heat wave conditions prevailed at a few places, as per the MeT Department.

The weatherman had also forecast a thunderstorm/ dust storm with very light rain and strong surface winds.

Relative humidity in the city pegged at 33 per cent in the evening at around 5.30 pm, the weather agency said.

For Wednesday, the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 31 and 43 degrees C, respectively, the weather agency added.

The weather agency has also warned that the impact expected due to the winds, could be, “minor traffic disruption on roads. Increased chance of vehicle accidents. Disruption of Electricity.Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre New Delhi, has suggested, “Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Stay away from power lines or electrical wires. Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.”