Delhi reeling under power cuts and water shortage, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that Delhi is facing severe power cuts and acute water scarcity within the first 100 days of the BJP-led government’s tenure.

“Even an employee from the Lieutenant Governor’s office tweeted that there was no electricity for two hours. If this is the condition at Raj Niwas, imagine the plight of ordinary Delhiites,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference.

He further alleged, “Since the BJP assumed power in Delhi, the city’s water and electricity systems have completely collapsed. We keep receiving reports that ministers responsible for key departments are not even present in the city.”

Bharadwaj criticized Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for being absent during the crisis. “Despite such a severe situation, the Chief Minister is busy campaigning in other states, neglecting her responsibilities in the capital,” he added.

According to Bharadwaj, power cuts across the city are ranging from 5 to 14 hours. “In some areas, transformers are malfunctioning; in others, various technical issues remain unresolved,” he claimed.

He concluded by demanding that the Chief Minister focus on fulfilling her constitutional responsibilities. “The people of Delhi elected her to serve them, not to tour other states,” he said.