Delhi records season’s hottest day, heat wave likely ahead, says IMD

Delhi sizzled on a sultry Sunday, with temperatures soaring to 42.1°C – the highest of the season and two notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a near-normal minimum temperature of 27.6°C in the morning hours, the maximum temperature during the day was pegged at 42.1°C. Other areas saw sharper spikes in the maximum temperatures. Ayanagar and Palam touched 44°C and 43.6 °C, respectively, during the peak hours on Saturday, while the minimum temperatures logged at these stations were 29.2 °C and 28°C.

The temperatures are expected to climb further, reaching up to 45°C on Monday and Tuesday, with heat wave conditions likely in isolated pockets, IMD data showed.

For Monday and Tuesday, the weather department has forecasted mainly clear skies, with dust-laden winds gusting at 15–20 km/h.

Delhi’s heat-wave conditions are expected to ease by Friday, with the IMD forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. Gusty winds between 40 and 50 km/h, temporarily peaking at 60 km/h during thunderstorms, are also likely. The change in weather is expected to bring respite from soaring temperatures and dry conditions prevailing earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded an average air quality index (AQI) value of 198, according to the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the pollution monitoring agency, an AQI value of 198 falls under the ‘moderate’ category.

The data released by CPCB on Sunday was based on the observations from 34 air quality monitoring stations installed across the city, and the primary pollutants were PM10 and O3 particles.