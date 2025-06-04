Delhi records cleanest May in over a decade; Minister Sirsa credits Govt’s action plan

Delhi has recorded its cleanest May in over a decade, with significant improvement in air quality indicators from January to May 2025. The average PM2.5 concentration during this period dropped to 95 µg/m³, down from 111 µg/m³ in 2024.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attributed this progress to the capital’s rigorous pollution control measures and a science-backed, sustainable development strategy.

He highlighted that the average AQI from January to May 2025 was 214, an improvement from 231 during the same period last year.

“May 2025 marked a particularly positive shift,” Sirsa noted, emphasizing that this year’s average AQI for May fell into the ‘moderate’ category — a rare feat, considering the month has historically witnessed ‘poor’ air quality.

The minister credited the improvement to the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, under which the government has implemented a range of interventions.

“Unlike previous governments that drafted policies but failed in execution, our government is delivering results on the ground. The steady decline in pollutant levels is proof that our comprehensive, multi-pronged approach is working,” he stated.

To reinforce these efforts, Sirsa recently chaired a high-level meeting with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to review the enforcement of dust mitigation norms at construction sites.

During the meeting, he directed officials to ensure strict on-ground compliance, including mandatory use of anti-smog guns, full coverage of construction sites with tarpaulin or green nets, installation of PTZ cameras and PM2.5 sensors for real-time monitoring, and video fencing to ensure accountability.

City-wide measures such as mechanized road sweeping, pole-mounted sprinklers, and targeted dust suppression in high-risk zones have been significantly scaled up.

The statement also outlined efforts to reduce vehicular emissions, including expansion of the electric bus fleet,

enhancement of the electric vehicle ecosystem, greater integration with metro connectivity, and stricter vehicular emission norms.

To support these environmental initiatives, the Delhi government has allocated ₹506 crore to the Environment and Forest Department for 2025–26, including ₹300 crore earmarked for ‘Pollution Control and Emergency Measures.’

Additionally, six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring (CAAQM) stations will be installed across the city to support real-time, data-driven interventions.