Delhi records average dip of 7 degrees Celsius after rain, thunderstorms

Delhi on Saturday saw a significant dip in temperature after light rain accompanied by thunderstorms hit the national capital in the evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius.

The city was also hit by gusty winds, with Palam reporting wind speeds of 37 kmph, gusting to 56 kmph at 4:15 pm. Najafgarh recorded 46 kmph, Narayana 41 kmph, and Pitampura 31 kmph at the same time, the IMD added.

The drizzle also brought down the temperature, with Safdarjung recording a 6-degree Celsius drop, Aya Nagar seeing a fall of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Delhi University 8.4 degrees, Pitampura 8.3 degrees, Najafgarh 7.8 degrees, Palam 7.5 degrees, and Narayana 7.3 degrees, the weather office said.

The Met department had earlier issued an orange alert for the city for rain and thunderstorms.

During the day, the city witnessed cloudy weather, and by evening, thunderstorms hit the capital.

Meanwhile, according to IMD data, Delhi recorded its wettest May this year without a single heatwave day.

The national capital recorded 188.9 mm of rainfall between May 1 and May 30. The month witnessed multiple rounds of thunderstorms and gusty winds, including a severe thunderstorm that struck the National Capital Region (NCR).

In view of the strong winds, domestic airline operators IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet announced that flight operations from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi are likely to be affected amid IMD’s forecast for rain and moderate winds in the region.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory asking flyers to check their flight status, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Rain and moderate winds are forecast in #Delhi, which could affect flight operations. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your commute. Safe travels!”