Delhi records 41 fresh cases of Covid-19 with zero death

The national capital on Saturday recorded 41 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 out 68,624 tests done across the city. The positivity rate was 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

There was no death attributed to the coronavirus infection. Only three Covid-19 patients died this month, one each on 18 September, 16 September and 7 September.

The health bulletin said 44 patients of the virus recovered and were discharged by various hospitals. The city’s hospitals had 11,881 beds earmarked for coronavirus patients and 11,644 of these remained unoccupied.

The latest count of active cases was 404 whereas the number was 407 yesterday. Those getting treatment as home isolation cases were counted to be 119 in all.

There were 98 containment zones in Delhi, the bulletin added.

The figure of those who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 1,52,911 and the cumulative number of the people who have been given their both vaccine doses so far was 46,90,436.