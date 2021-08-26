Delhi ranks highest across the world in CCTVs per square mile: Kejriwal

Delhi ranks highest across the world in CCTVs per square mile, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Arvind Kejriwal said that his government took up the largest public safety initiative by far in the history of Delhi and took a resolve for installing CCTVs throughout the national capital.

Delhi has now surpassed cities like London, Shanghai, New York and Singapore to rank number one across the globe in terms of CCTVs installed per square mile. In an analysis of 150 cities across the world, Delhi topped with 1826 CCTVs per square mile. Delhi has 3 times the CCTVs than Chennai and 11 times that of Mumbai per square mile, he said.

Kejriwal expressed his delight over the numbers on Twitter and said, “I feel proud to say that Delhi beat cities like Shanghai, New York and London with most CCTV cameras per square mile across the world. At first, Delhi has 1826 cameras, while at second, London has 1138 cameras per square mile. My compliments to the Delhi Government’s officers and engineers who worked on the project like a mission and achieved the feat in such a short time.”

Delhi surpasses 150 cities globally in terms of Cameras Per Square Mile

Delhi ranks number one in the list at 1826 cameras per square mile and is followed by London at 1,138, Chennai at 609, Shenzhen (China) at 520, Wuxi (China) at 472, Qingdao (China) at 415, Shanghai (China) at 408, Singapore at 387, Changsha (China) at 353 and Wuhan (China) 339 in the list of top 10 cities in the metric.

Only 3 Indian cities feature in the top 20, while Delhi is at rank 1, Chennai is at rank 3, and Mumbai is at rank 18 with 157 cameras per square mile.

Key facts of the project:

A- The Delhi Government’s CCTV project is highly innovative and uses the latest technology standards for quality, privacy, and automated tamper monitoring. Innovations were introduced right from the rollout to the installation of the system, which was done in collaboration with Police, RWAs/Market Associations and PWD.

B- Under the entire scheme, each RWA/ Market Association has 30 to 40 cameras to cover their respective areas.

C- 2.75 lakh CCTVs provided were installed in phase one with a further 1.4 lakh CCTVs in the process of installation.

D- Before CCTV deployment, General Body Meetings with representatives of PWD, Police, RWA/Market Association were conducted to decide the location of the CCTVs, with a form being submitted detailing the same.

E- Camera feed will only be provided to authorised users, namely PWD Command Centre, located in PWD HQ at ITO, RWA Monitoring Rooms, and Police.

F- Camera monitored areas are clearly marked with signage. A Panic Button will be provided in the area and also be clearly marked, which will trigger SMS alerts to RWA, Police and PWD Command Centre.