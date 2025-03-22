Delhi PWD Minister takes ground report of civic woes, inspects cleaning of Najafgarh drain

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday conducted an extensive inspection across multiple areas, focusing on sewer cleaning, road infrastructure, and water body maintenance.

During his visit, the minister strongly reprimanded officials, instructing them to step out of their offices and personally inspect ground realities.

He said, “I don’t want officials to sit in air-conditioned offices and make decisions based on files. Step out, look at the reality, and solve problems on the ground. See with your own eyes, get your feet dirty, and fix the issue.”

Verma stressed that people are tired of excuses, and want results. He said every officer must take responsibility for their area, and any negligence will result in strict action.

The minister said, “Delhi’s infrastructure and cleanliness are not just about reports; they require real work, real commitment, and immediate solutions.”

On Saturday, he visited the Tri Nagar assembly constituency in North Delhi and expressed concern over the lack of development in the past decade. While interacting with residents, he assured them of immediate measures to improve sewer cleaning and drainage maintenance.

He directed officials to deploy advanced sewer cleaning machines to ensure proper waste management.

The minister also announced and assured the people of the city that each assembly constituency will get a dedicated sewer cleaning machine before the upcoming monsoon.

Verma also inspected the cleanliness of the Sahibi River and Najafgarh Drain by boarding a boat to personally assess the progress of cleaning and desilting operations.

The minister emphasised that water bodies must be cleaned and revived to prevent pollution and waterlogging.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed PWD service road in Multan Nagar and Paschim Vihar areas in West Delhi, ensuring better connectivity and reduced traffic congestion.

Later, he visited Meera Bagh slums, where he engaged with residents, assuring them of timely solutions to their grievances.

Parvesh also inspected the main Uttam Nagar-Najafgarh Road, reviewing ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects aimed at improving traffic movement and road conditions.

He reaffirmed the government’s mission to modernise Delhi’s infrastructure and ensure efficient civic services.

The minister stated, “Delhi’s infrastructure is our priority. Whether it’s roads, sewer systems, or water bodies, we are ensuring fast and effective solutions for the people. We are committed to making Delhi cleaner, more efficient, and better connected.”

He further said, “Every citizen deserves quality infrastructure, and we will not tolerate delays or inefficiency. Development will not remain just on paper—it will be visible in every street, every drain, and every road of Delhi.”