Delhi Prison dept refutes rumours of health degrade of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad

Delhi Prison department on Friday refuted the rumours about the health degradation of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, stating that he is stable and undergoing proper medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The statement comes in the backdrop of appeals from Jammu and Kashmir’s various political parties and his daughter for proper medical care for Shah, who they claim is suffering from a life-threatening illness.

In a press statement, Arvind Kumar, PRO Delhi Prison department, stated, Shah was provided all necessary medical attention and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on June 26, for OPD consultation regarding lower urinary tract symptoms.

“He was admitted for further tests and evaluation. All his reports have been found to be normal, and appropriate medical treatment is being provided to him,” the statement said.

Shah was arrested in 2017 in an alleged terror funding case and has been lodged in Tihar jail since. In 2023, the Centre banned the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) headed by Shah as an unlawful organisation.

Earlier on Thursday, in a post on X, his daughter Sehar Shabir sought medical treatment for her father.

“This is not political. This is not anti-national. This is not against any country, institution, or government. This is only about my father’s life. His health, his right to be treated with dignity, is your conscience alive?” the post mentioned.