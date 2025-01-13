Delhi Polls: Kejriwal demands action on Jat Community OBC list promise, accused BJP of election manipulation

In a sharp attack on the BJP, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday raised questions regarding the inclusion of the Jat community in the Central OBC list and issues related to new voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly seat.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal accused the ruling party of attempting to undermine the integrity of the Delhi elections.

“The BJP can abuse me as much as they want, but just tell me when will the Jat community, which is in the Delhi OBC list, be included in the Central OBC list? The Prime Minister will come to Delhi at different times and give speeches, but he should answer this question: when will the Jat community be included in the Central OBC list, as he promised in 2015?” he said.

On January 9, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to include Delhi’s Jat community in the OBC list of the Centre. He accused the BJP-led Central government of “cheating” the community in the name of OBC reservation for the last 10 years.

The AAP Chief also mentioned that an AAP delegation will meet the Election Commission at 3 pm today on two issues.

“Awadh Ojha, who is our candidate from Patparganj, had his vote registered in Greater Noida. To get his vote transferred to Delhi, he filled out Form 6 on December 26, 2024. He did not receive any response. Someone told him that he would need to fill out Form 8 for the transfer, which he did on January 7. According to the ECI manual, Forms 6 and 8 can be filled before the last date of nominations,” Kejriwal pointed out.

“The Delhi CEO issued an order stating that January 7 was the last date, and then mysteriously issued another order stating January 6 as the last date. This second order is against the Election Commission’s rules. Was this order issued to disbar Ojha Ji?” he said.

Further, the AAP chief alleged that in the New Delhi seat, several new vote applications have come from the homes of BJP MPs and leaders.

“This is quite mysterious. If so many new votes are being registered before the elections, what will happen to the sanctity of the election? You (BJP) may have won Haryana and Maharashtra, but the people of Delhi will not tolerate this fraud,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.