Delhi polls: BJP leads in 32 seats, AAP in 14

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 32 Assembly seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 14 constituencies, as the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections is underway.

The BJP which has extensively campaigned in the capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading 32 Assembly constituencies, as per the early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 32 seats where the BJP is ahead include New Delhi, Patparganj and Karawal Nagar Assembly seats, the data showed.

The AAP which fought the elections under the leadership of its national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is leading in 14 seats. These Assembly constituencies include Greater Kailash , Timarpur and Chandni Chowk.

At least 10 exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP while two others suggest that the AAP may retain power with its tally of seats going down considerably. The Congress, which failed to open its account in the previous two Assembly elections, may be able to get one or two seats.

Counting began across 19 centres in different parts of the national capital on Saturday early morning at 8 am amid tight security.